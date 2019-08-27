Christian Atsu emerges as injury doubt for Newcastle ahead of Leicester City clash

Ghana winger Christian Atsu could miss Newcastle United's upcoming game against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup second round.

The 27-year old, who made a return in the Magpies shocking win against Tottenham is yet to fully recover after it appeared he had muscle strains.

Atsu provided the assist for record signing Joelinton's goal.

"I've got players which have a few knocks and bruises. Joelinton has played when he was sore with a groin so he is a bit of a doubt. [Miguel] Almiron (ankle), [Fabian] Schar (knock), Jamaal [Lascelles] (calf), and [Christian] Atsu (muscle) are all doubts," Newcastle boss Steve Bruce said in his team news on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's game, as reported by his club's website.

"A few are carrying a few things so the one thing I can't do, as I've done with Allan [Saint-Maximin] is if there's a slight risk. We're waiting to let his hamstring settle.

"The initial scans say it isn't serious but we will not know the severity of it until later.

"I still expect to pick a team which is hopefully going to take us through [to the next round]."