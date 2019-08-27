Christian Atsu hails Newcastle United fans after Tottenham Hotspur win

Christian Atsu has hailed Newcastle United fans following their 1-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend.

The Ghanaian provided the assist as the Magpies ended their poor start to the season with the famous win in North London.

And the 27-year-old has expressed gratitude to the 3, 000 traveling fans for their unflinching support.

"The fans love this club and they want the best for the club", Atsu told NUFC TV.

"So when things are going wrong, of course, they have to be upset but we believe that a lot of people wouldn't have expected us to beat Tottenham.

"They would say our best [result] should be draw but this is what Newcastle is made of and this is what the fans are made of – to support this club and fight for this club.

"Newcastle fans are always amazing and fantastic. They support the club through thick and thin, we thank them for their support.

"We're going to fight and work hard this season."

Atsu is an injury doubt for the side's Football League Cup against Leicester City on Wednesday but should be fully fit for the Premier League game against Watford on Saturday.