Christian Atsu implores Newcastle United team-mates to build on Watford victory

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has urged his Newcastle United team-mates to build on the 1-0 win over Watford to extricate their ailing campaign.

The Toons are languishing at the drop zone after picking just two points in ten games in the ongoing campaign.

However, a 65th minute goal by substitute Ayoze Perez, changed the narratives for the first time this season.

Atsu, who warmed the bench for the Magpies, is delighted with the result but urged his teammates to build on it to avoid the drop.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 3, 2018

Newcastle have moved to 17th position with five points, one point above safety and will host AFC Bournemouth next week.