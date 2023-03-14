Christian Atsu mourned by children at orphanage he supported as a father figure

Black Stars winger Christian Atsu, who recently lost his life in February's devastating earthquakes in Turkey, was much more than just a footballer.

Atsu's charity work, which included supporting the Becky's Foundation to turn a children's home in the Ghanaian town of Senya Beraku into a school, has been widely reported on since his passing.

The 31-year-old, who had been playing for Turkish side Hatayspor, lost his life in February’s earthquakes that devastated parts of the country.

His body was pulled from the rubble on 18 February, nearly two weeks after the quakes.

The head of the orphanage supported by Atsu has revealed that the children there used to call him "father" and that his support went far beyond just providing financial aid.

"We were praying and hoping that he would come [out] alive," said Seth Asiedu, director of the charity. "When the news came, it was like a funeral day. The children are very, very down. We have a lot of counselling sessions for them to try and overcome the pain."

Asiedu continued to speak about Atsu's involvement with the orphanage, which included providing money, food, clothing, and more.

"He brought a big television set and asked them to use it any time he is playing," he said. "When he got here it was like a festival. The children ran and jumped on him. Some called him father. He didn't have life so easy [when he was young]. When he saw children who were going through the same ordeal he felt like helping them."

Atsu's support also included plans to construct a seven-a-side pitch at the orphanage. However, Asiedu now has concerns about what will happen to the project since Atsu's monthly donations cannot be relied upon.

"He always opened his arms," said Asiedu. "The work I'm doing with my team in Ghana is not an easy task, so when you have someone like Atsu coming to join forces with you, and the person leaves like that, it creates a very big vacuum. I have lost a brother. Ghana has lost a great star."