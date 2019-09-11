Christian Atsu: My best is yet to come at Newcastle United

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has confidently told Newcastle United fans to expect a lot from him this summer.

The tricky wideman has spent three years at St. James' Park, but he believes his body hasn't been 100 per cent.

Atsu said: "The biggest thing for me this season is to be consistent. I have had some good performances with Newcastle, but I know that I need to start being more consistent and keeping my standards at the same level right through the season.

"That's probably what has held me back in my time at Newcastle so far – I haven't been consistent enough – and I'm working as hard as I can to try to improve that.

"I think this is going to be an important season for me. I have been here for four years now.

"I've had some good times and played some good games, but I still don't really think people have been able to see the best of me, certainly not on a consistent basis."