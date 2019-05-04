Christian Atsu on target as Newcastle United suffer late defeat against league title hopefuls Liverpool

Christian Atsu was on the scoresheet for Newcastle United as suffered a late loss against league title hopefuls Liverpool to on Saturday.

Prior to the game at the St James Park, the Ghana fired a warning shot to Jurgen Klopp’s side that they will not roll down for them despite not keen on the points.

But iverpool expectedly went up after 13 minutes through Virgil Van Dijk- who was left unmarked in the box to head Alexander Arnold’s lofty corner kick.

The Merseysiders lead did not last as the Christian Atsu pounced on a rebound to draw level for the Magpies in the 20th minute.

Liverpool regained the lead 28 minutes later after Mohammed Salah brilliantly converted a sweet cross from Alexander Arnold.

Newcastle United rallied again to pull parity through Salomon Rondon who pounced on a loose ball in the 54th minute.

The game was temporary held up following an injury to Egyptian playmaker Mohammed Salah.

With the game looking to end in a draw, Divock Origi who replaced Salah in the 86th minute, headed home Xherdan Shaqiri’s cross to give Liverpool the win.

Atsu enjoyed the entire duration of the match.