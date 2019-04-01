Christian Atsu remains key to my plans - Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has told Christian Atsu he's a key part of his plans ahead of Premier League clash against Arsenal on Monday night.

The Ghana international has struggled to break into Newcastle first eleven since the arrival of Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United in the January transfer window.

But Benitez insists he still values Atsu.

“You talk about (Salomon) Rondon, (Ayoze) Perez and Almiron and they play well together but I want to be fair with Christian Atsu because he was doing well. Had he not been playing well, that is different.

“Maybe he (Almiron) has more pace going forward causing more problems for defenders and that is beneficial for Rondon and Ayoze.

“Miguel is someone likes to stay at home, come here, train. Nice lad, not too worried about what is going on around him. Concentrating on what he is doing here."

Atsu has made 22 Premier League appearances this season for Newcastle.