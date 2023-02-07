Christian Atsu rescued and found alive – Manager confirms

Nana Owusu Sechere, the manager of Christian Atsu has confirmed that Ghana midfielder has been pulled out of the rubble after last Monday’s earthquake.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle forward went missing after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria in the early hours of Monday morning, with over 2300 people reported dead.

Atsu and the Sporting Director of Hatayaspor, Taner Savut, were the remaining members of the team that were missing since the disaster.

However, on Tuesday morning it was confirmed Atsu has been rescued while the search for Savut continues.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Happy FM, Nana Owusu Sechere confirmed that his player has been pulled out of the rubble and is alive.

“Information that I have receive directly from club officials indicate that Christian Atsu has been pulled out of the rubble and alive, that is information directly from the club”.

“Right now the whole city has been devastated and there is a state of emergency in place. Communication is minimum and there is no way we get more information but I can state that Atsu has been pulled out alive”.

He added: “Please keep praying for Christian Atsu, pray for the famalies in Hatar and I thank all Ghanaians for the prayers”.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom