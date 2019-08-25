Christian Atsu provides assist as Newcastle stun Tottenham in Premier League

Ghana international Christian Atsu marked his return to action with an assist as Newcastle United stunned the footballing world by beating Tottenham Hotspurs in the Premier League n Sunday.

Atsu was making his first appearance for the club after being ruled out of action for two months due to a hamstring injury suffered at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Goal - JOELINTON

Assist - ATSU Spurs 0-1 Newcastle (27 mins)#FPL #TOTNEW — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) August 25, 2019

He came on for the injured Allan Saint-Maximin with his introduction paying off almost immediately as he assisted Joelinton to put Newcastle 1-0 ahead 10 minutes after his entrance.

Last season, Atsu featured in 28 English top-flight games, with one goal to his credit as Newcastle finished 13th.

The wideman previously represented FC Porto, Chelsea, Everton and Bournemouth.