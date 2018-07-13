Christian Atsu reveals partnership with Adidas ahead of next season

Ghana winger Christian Atsu will be kitted by Sports Kits giants Adidas ahead of the upcoming season.

The Newcastle United winger, who has been preparing ahead of the new season revealed he will be wearing football boots provided by Adidas next season.

Atsu posted on Twitter his readiness for the upcoming campaign and the fact that he will be wearing the new Adidas kits.

"New season ahead, new challenge, new brand, new wheels! #Heretocreate @Adidasfootball," he posted.

The skillful winger had a good campaign with Newcastle United last season despite being affected with injuries at the tail end of the 2017/18 season.

The 26 year old helped the Magpies finish 10 on their return to the top flight. However, the upcoming campaign will provide him with competition after Newcastle signed Brazilian winger Kenedy from Chelsea.

The Ghana International has been undergoing intensive preseason session as he works on staying fit for the new campaign.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin