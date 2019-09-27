Ghana international Christian Atsu believes Newcastle United must play "compact" if they are to pick up a third successive away win against Leicester City.

The Magpies have triumphed on their previous two visits to the King Power Stadium in the Premier League.

Steve Bruce's side will look to pick up only their second victory of the campaign following a disappointing stalemate against Brighton at St James' Park.

Despite United's attacking woes so far, Atsu told the club's official website he believes the team can be "very dangerous" if they execute their gameplan on Sunday afternoon.

He said: "They are a very good team. They love to play from the back like the way Brighton did, so it's going to be a very difficult game also because we are playing away.

We just need to stay compact and try to play our game. We just don't have to give them space on the ball."

After a slow start due to injury, Atsu has become an integral part of Newcastle set up and has started the last three games.