Christian Atsu surprised at Mane, Salah snub in FIFA FIFPRO Men's Team of the Year

Ghana and Newcastle United midfielder Christian Atsu is surprised at the omission of Liverpool duo Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane from the FIFA World Best XI list called FIFPro Team of the Year

The Black Stars midfielder took to twitter to express his disappointment on the duo who were snubbed despite their impressive performances in the 2018-19 season

Salah and Mane won the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool in the 2018-19 season.

Salah scored a goal in the final for the Reds to lift the trophy.

Both players shared the Golden boot award in the Premier League last season as they scored 22 goals each

Mane was key for Senegal as they made it to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations which they lost to Algeria by a lone goal

Despite the achievements chalked by these African stars they failed to make it to FIFA FIFPro Team of the Year

The 2019 FIFPro World XI

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker (Liverpool/Brazil)

Defenders – Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax and Juventus/Netherlands), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid/Spain), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/Netherlands), Marcelo (Real Madrid/Brazil).

Midfielders – Luka Modric (Real Madrid/Croatia), Frenkie de Jong (Ajax and Barcelona/Netherlands), Eden Hazard (Chelsea and Real Madrid/Belgium)

Forwards – Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain/France), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal), Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Argentina)