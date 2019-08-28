Christian Atsu throws support behind Newcastle United gaffer Steve Bruce

Ghana winger Christian Atsu believes manager Steve Bruce has what it takes to succeed at the club after their 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspurs on Sunday.

After going two games without a win, the Magpies defied all odds to beat Tottenham 1-0 at the xxx courtesy Joelinton’s first half strike.

Atsu — who came off the bench to assist Joelinton’s goal — believes the formation adopted by manager Bruce in the win worked very well, with the new boss creating a good atmosphere between the player since arriving.

“This is going to change a lot of things for the players and the fans. The season is a long season, so we just need to carry on. Any formation that he wants to play, we are behind him. We’re going to give everything.”

“I can say, gradually, we’re really understanding his gameplan. We’re very organised and always behind him. This is going to change the atmosphere.”