Christian Atsu to benefit from international form ahead of Newcastle United's trip to Arsenal

Winger Christian Atsu made a claim for a return to the starting line up of Newecastle with an explosive performance for Ghana in the AFCON qualifier against Kenya on Saturday.

The 27-year old lost his position to Paraguay international Almiron, who joined the magpies in the winter transfer window from MLS champions Atlanta United.

Atsu is also benefiting from an early return to Tyneside with his rival engaged in international football for Paraguay against Mexico on Wednesday.

Almiron is expected to return to England late in the week leaving him with few days to train.

Atsu an opportunity to push for a starting place against the Gunners on Monday week, given that he can take part in training over the course of the next seven days.

Rafa Benitez often hands starting opportunities to those players who have been on Tyneside throughout an international break, especially if he intends to enact a specific gameplan.

Atsu was a regular starter throughout December and January, during which time he operated as the left-sided forward in the 3-4-3 system Benitez has implemented in recent months, but the Ghanaian was last named in a United XI at Molineux early last month.