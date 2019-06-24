Christian Atsu to work under new coach at Newcastle United as Rafael Benitez leaves

Christian Atsu will from next season work under a new manager at Newcastle United after the club confirmed the departure of Rafael Benitez.

Benitez, who brought Atsu to the club from Chelsea, will leave the club when his contract expires on 30 June.

The Magpies finished 13th in the Premier League last season as Spaniard Benitez, 59, secured the club's top-flight status.

"We have worked hard to extend Rafa's contract over a significant period of time," said a Newcastle statement.

"However, it has not been - and will not be - possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives."

Atsu made 55 appearances and scored three goals for Newcastle under Benitez.