Christian Atsu urges Newcastle United teammates to improve in games

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has urged his Newcastle United teammates to raise their performance level as the club bid to better their position on the Premiership table.

The Magpies are sitting 19th on the league standings with just two points after eight round of matches.

And according to Atsu, who is struggling to churn out regular playing time, everyone must do their best to help the club out of the drop zone.

"We have the team and the players and we have the spirit.

"When things go wrong that's when the spirit comes in. It's when we have to stick together.

"I remember last season was the same but we stayed together. So we have to do what we have to do.

"We have to improve in games we know.

"We have been disappointed with results and we feel sorry for the fans. We have to change the atmosphere."