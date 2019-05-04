Christian Atsu warns title-chasing Liverpool about Newcastle threat

Winger Christian Atsu insists Newcastle United can throw spokes into the title charge of Liverpool on Saturday.

The Ghana international and his Magpies teammates could spoil the Reds table topping plans as they travel to St James' Park.

Liverpool are two points behind defending champions Manchester City who are not playing until Monday night.

"Well if Liverpool think we are just going to roll over for them to ride on then they are not ready to win the league," Atsu, 27, told the Mirror.

"We might be safe but we want to finish the season on a high and, if anybody knows how the manager works, we will prepare for this game like we have prepared for all games this season - with the sole purpose of winning it.

"We are in a good moment and we want to see it out very well."