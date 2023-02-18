Christian Atsu's agent confirms death of Ghana winger

Agent of Christian Atsu, Nana Sechere has confirmed the passing of the former Ghana international.

Atsu died after 12 days of being trapped under rubble following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday February 6, 2023.

In the early hours of Saturday, February 18, his Turkish manager Murat Uzunmehmet revealed the lifeless body of Atsu has been pulled out of the wreckage.

"We found Atsu. He lost his life. Sorry for your loss," he wrote on Twitter.

Nana Sechere who has been in Turkey to help find the player also confirmed the news on social media.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support," he wrote.

"I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time," he added.

Atsu's scored the winner for Hatayspor in their last game before disaster struck.