Christian Atsu’s body flown to Ghana for burial

The body of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been flown back to his home country for burial.

Atsu, who played as a winger for the Ghana national team and for several European clubs including Chelsea and Newcastle United, was confirmed dead on Saturday morning.

The former Malaga forward was 31.

Atsu had been trapped under rubble for over 11 days before his passing, with the earthquake claiming the lives of over 45,000 people.

He had recently scored his first goal for Hatayaspor just hours before the natural disaster struck.

During his career, Atsu played 65 matches for Ghana, scoring nine goals. Two of his most famous goals came in the 2014 World Cup qualifier against Egypt and in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, quarter-finals clash against Guinea, where he scored an absolutely breathtaking goal.