Christian Atsu’s body to be transported to Ghana for burial

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Ghana has announced the passing of Christian Atsu, the former Black Stars winger.

According to a statement, Atsu's body was discovered under rubble on Saturday, February 18, 2023, following a 12-day search by rescue teams.

Atsu was among the many victims of the catastrophic earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, which resulted in the tragic loss of over 45,000 lives.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has received the unfortunate news of the recovery of the body of Christian Atsu from the rubble of his apartment, following the earthquake which struck Türkiye on 6th February, 2023. This comes after almost 12 days of tortuous search by a rescue team," the statement read.

"The Ghana Embassy in Türkiye which conveyed the sad news, indicates that the body was recovered early this morning, Saturday 18th February, 2023. The elder brother and twin sister of Christian Atsu and an Officer of the Embassy were present at the site when the body was recovered."

"Government extends to the widow and family of Christian Atsu our deepest condolences. The Embassy is currently making the necessary arrangements with the assistance of the Government of Türkiye to have the body transported to Ghana for burial. The public will be updated on further developments."