Christian Atsu's burial to be held in native Ghana

The burial of deceased Ghana international Christian Atsu will be held in his native Ghana after his lifeless body was recovered from a devastating earthquake rubble on Saturday.

The West African nation has been thrown into a state of shock and sadness following the news of the demise of the former Chelsea and Newcastle United wideman.

Atsu's Turkish side Hatayspor, has confirmed that the body of the former Newcastle United and Chelsea winger will be transported to Ghana for his final burial and funeral.

The funeral of our football player Christian Atsu, who lost his life under the rubble ( debris), is on his way to be sent to his hometown, Ghana. We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness. REST in PEACE ATSU — Hatayspor (@Hatayspor_FK) February 18, 2023

Atsu spent eight years signed to Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Bournemouth, Everton and Newcastle.

He was signed by Chelsea in 2013 before being sent on loan to Dutch club Vitesse.

The winger played for Everton, Bournemouth and Newcastle during loan spells from Stamford Bridge. Atsu ended his Premier League career having made 121 appearances.

Atsu became a fan favourite on Tyneside, making 107 appearances between 2016 and 2021 and scoring eight goals.

He moved to Newcastle from Chelsea on a permanent deal for £6.2 million in 2017.