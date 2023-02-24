Christian Atsu’s family confirms venue for one week observation on March 4

The Adjiringanor Astro-Turf will host the one week observation for the late Christian Atsu according to the Spokesperson for the Twasam family Robert Ani.

The family announced it has set March 4,2022 as the date for the one week observation for the deceased footballer.

Following a meeting with the Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif and officials of the Ghana FA on Friday the venue has been confirmed.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News on the plans for the one week observation , Robert Ani said, “It’s been agreed that on 4th March, the One Week Observation will be held at the Adjiringanor Astro-Turf” Robert Ani said.

“We are yet to decide a date for the funeral itself because we are still in consultation with the relevant stakeholders.”

Christian Atsu lost his life in the devastating Earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6.

The former Newcastle United and Bournemouth midfielder was not found after the incident until his body was pulled out of the rubble 12 days after the disaster struck.

Christian Atsu’s mortal remains arrived in Ghana on Sunday on February 20.

Ghana’s Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia stated at the arrival of the corpse that the state will give the former Black Stars midfielder a befitting burial.