Christian Atsu's former club Malaga pray for Ghana winger

Malaga are devastated by the news of their former attacker Christian Atsu being trapped under rubble after Monday’s earthquake in Turkey.

The Hatayspor player is part of over thousands of people who are being searched for following the fatal earthquake that has claimed more than 1300 lives.

Malaga CF who enjoyed the service of Christian Atsu in 2016 following of loan move from Chelsea, said on twitter, "Turkish media reports that Christian Atsu, a former Malaguista player, is trapped under rubble after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake. Our thoughts are with him and his family at this time of terrible anguish."

https://twitter.com/MalagaCF/status/1622576207899262979?s=20&t=1mfZGektf6Up8DyQV5sVIw

Having parted ways with Al Raed in Saudi Arabia, Atsu joined Hatyspor in September and scored his first goal only last night, that terrible incident distorted celebrations a few hours after.

While a couple of team mates of Atsu have survived, fingers remain crossed as relatives and loved ones await a positive feed back from Turkey.

Families and loved ones have been told to remain calm as the search for missing victims trapped under rubbles continue.