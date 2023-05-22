Christian Atsu's son wins Northumberland Player of the Year award

Son of late Ghanaian footballer Christain Atsu, Joshua Atsu Twasam is quickly following the footsteps of his father after scooping the best player award at the Northumberland Football League Awards ceremony.

The first-born son of Atsu plays for Team Gosforth Football Club's U9's and has been outstanding for the club this season.

The talented and aspiring footballer has been honing his skills in the youth divisions as he hopes to make a career out of the game.

His mother, Marie-Claire Rupio took to social media to share her excitement after her son won the Player of the Year award.

"Player of the Year. Your dad would be so proud," she wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Rupio Family was also presented the Tyler Garwood Award for their support to the game.

Atsu tragically passed away following the devastating earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria on February 8, 2023, claiming the lives of over 40,000 people.

