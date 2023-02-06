GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Christian Atsu's team mates pulled out from Turkish earthquake rubbble

Published on: 06 February 2023
Christian Atsu's team mates pulled out from Turkish earthquake rubbble

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu is yet to be found following a massive earthquake in Turkey.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Kahramanmaras left many displayed, including Atsu and other teammates alongside Sporting Director Taner Savut.

Two players, Burak Öksüz and Bertuğ Yıldırım have been pulled out of the rubbles and are in good condition.

Ekrem Ekşioğlu and Osman Ateş, who are members of the technical team have also been found and are in good condition.

Atsu scored the winner as Hatayaspor defeated Kasimpasa in the Turkish League on Sunday.

More to follow...

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more