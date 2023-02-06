Christian Atsu's team mates pulled out from Turkish earthquake rubbble

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu is yet to be found following a massive earthquake in Turkey.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Kahramanmaras left many displayed, including Atsu and other teammates alongside Sporting Director Taner Savut.

Two players, Burak Öksüz and Bertuğ Yıldırım have been pulled out of the rubbles and are in good condition.

Ekrem Ekşioğlu and Osman Ateş, who are members of the technical team have also been found and are in good condition.

Atsu scored the winner as Hatayaspor defeated Kasimpasa in the Turkish League on Sunday.

More to follow...