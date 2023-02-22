Christian Atsu's tragic death: Stephen Appiah signs book of condolence

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has paid a visit to the family house of Christian Atsu to offer his condolences following the tragic passing of the talented footballer.

Atsu met his untimely death after being caught in a rubble during a massive earthquake in Turkey, and preparations are underway for his burial.

Atsu, who was only 31 years old, played 65 games for the Black Stars, scoring nine goals. His favourite number was 7, and since his passing, there has been an outpouring of tributes from both fans and colleagues in the football fraternity.

Stephen Appiah, who is well-respected in the football community, visited the family house to offer words of comfort and console them in this difficult time.

He also signed the book of condolence, expressing his heartfelt sympathies for the loss of a talented player

The death of Christian Atsu has left many in shock, and the football community continue to mourn his sad passing.