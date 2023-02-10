Christian Atsu’s wife reveals the last time they had a conversation

Marie-Claire Rupio Atsu, the wife of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu, has shared her last conversation with her husband before the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

In an interview with BBC News, she revealed that she spoke with Christian on Saturday morning, but has not heard from him since.

Despite the uncertain situation, Marie-Claire remains hopeful and is waiting for any positive news about her husband's whereabouts. Since the earthquake, a search and rescue operation has been underway, but there has been no confirmed information about Atsu's well-being.

“The last time he spoke to us was on Saturday morning, it’s just surprising for his club to confirm he’s found and after 11 hours we hear something different, but I trust and still believe he’s alive,” Rupio said.

Family, friends, teammates, and the entire nation of Ghana are praying for Christian's safe return. The tragedy has touched the hearts of many, and everyone is hoping for the best outcome.