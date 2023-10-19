Christian Pulisic hails USA's 4-0 victory over Ghana in international friendly

USA captain Christian Pulisic has described his team's 4-0 victory against Ghana in an international friendly as a significant achievement.

Pulisic was among the goal scorers as the USA secured a resounding win over Ghana at Geodis Park in Nashville.

The match saw Giovanni Reyna open the scoring after just 10 minutes, followed by Christian Pulisic converting a penalty in the 19th minute after a challenge by Ghana defender Gideon Mensah.

Folarin Balogun added a third goal three minutes later, and the hosts scored their fourth from an indirect free-kick inside the Ghana penalty area in the 39th minute.

Pulisic expressed his satisfaction with the performance, stating, "It was huge for us. Obviously, you could see the enthusiasm in the group during the first half, and it was a great performance. It was nice to get four goals in the first half, so it was a good turnaround for us."

The victory marked a significant achievement for the USA national team in their international friendly encounter with Ghana.