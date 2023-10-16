Christian Pulisic highlights defensive areas for improvement ahead of USA's friendly against Ghana

United States of America midfielder Christian Pulisic has emphasised the need to address defensive issues within the American team in preparation for the international friendly match against Ghana.

The friendly match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 GMT on Wednesday, October 18, at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, with both nations entering the fixture on the back of recent losses.

The USA experienced a 3-1 defeat to Germany, while Ghana suffered a 2-0 loss to Mexico, with both Mexican goals coming in the second half, courtesy of Hirving Lozano and Uriel Antuna.

Pulisic, who found the net in the match against Germany, shared his insights on the areas that require improvement ahead of the clash with the Black Stars.

"We will watch some film back, I don't want to speak too much on it now. There are some things I think defensively we can work on, for sure, and just give it a couple of days to turn it around."

The encounter between the USA and Ghana holds historical significance, as the two nations have met three times at the World Cup, with Ghana currently holding a 2-1 advantage. The upcoming match provides both teams with an opportunity to fine-tune their strategies and make necessary improvements as they prepare for future international competitions.