Christine-Marie claims husband Kwesi Nyantakyi was 'jinxed' in Anas expose

Christine-Marie, wife of beleaguered former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi, feels her husband was under a spell which led to him into the trap of his 'enemies'.

Nyantakyi was captured on video in an investigative piece by journalist Anas Armeyaw engaging in some influence peddling using the names of the president and his Vice.

He was later charged with defrauding by false pretense by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police.

Nyantakyi was also involved in negotiating his cut on a sponsorship deal for the league from a fake Sheikh.

FIFA finally ruled and banned him for life from all football activities including a hefty fine for violating the code of ethics.

But the former CAF 1st vice president and FIFA Council member is crying entrapment and Christine thinks Nyantakyi landed into trouble because he was jinxed.

''I've not gathered the courage to watch the full video because the small that I watched, I knew that; 'That is not my husband','' she said on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana.

''The way he is talking, it's not my husband. Something might have gone wrong. So, I've not had the courage to watch the video.

''I don't know what they did to him, my husband is a very skeptical person, I mean you don't just get him to follow you or do things like that.''