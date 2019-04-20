Christopher Adjei-Antwi's late strike for Paderborn 07 sinks Holstein Kiel

Ghanaian youngster Christopher Adjei-Antwi struck late to give SC Paderborn 07 a 2-1 win over Holstein Kiel in the German Bundesliga 2 on Saturday afternoon.

Following a cagey first half, Japanese midfielder Masaya Okugawa gave Kiel the lead in the 42nd minutes of the game with a clinical finish.

The lead did not last as the visitors pulled level through Kai Proger's 57th minute goal.

In the 82nd minute, Adjei-Antwi combined superbly with Ben Zolinski to ensure Paderborn pick the maximum points.

Adjei-Antwi played full throttle while compatriot and teammate Bernard Tekpetey came on in the 79th minute.

Meanwhile, Kingsley Schindler returned from long injury layoff to make a brief appearance for the losers.