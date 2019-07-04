Christopher Antwi-Adjei bags a brace as Paderborn annihilate lower-tier side VfB Salzkotten 20-0 in preseason

Germany born Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjer netted a brace as Bundesliga newcomers SC Paderborn thrashed lower-tier side VfB Salzkotten 20-0 in preseason.

The 25-year old scored the first of his two goals in the 52nd minute to make the scoreline 9-0 before he added his second in the 63rd minute to increase the goals to 13.

Cauly Oliveira Souza and Ben Zolinski each scored hat-tricks before Marcel Hilßner, Rifet Kapic, Kai Pröger, Christopher Antwi-Adjei and Felix Drinkuth added two goals each.

Babacar Gueye, Khiry Shelton and Streli Mamba scored a goal apiece before the topflight side had another goal through an own goal.

Paderborn were ruthless against the district division side and look set for the upcoming season.

Last season, the Blue and Blacks earned promotion back to the topflight after finishing second behind FC Koln in the Bundesliga II.