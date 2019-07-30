Christopher Antwi-Adjei earns plaudits from SC Paderborn coach after pre-season draw with Athletic Bilbao

SC Paderborn 07 coach Steffen Baumgart has lavished praises on Ghanaian youngster Christopher Antei-Adjei following impressive performance in their 3-3 friendly draw with Athletic Bilbao over the weekend.

The newly-promoted German Bundesliga side needed goals from Ben Zolinski, Sebastian Vasiliadis and Christopher Antwi-Adjei to secure a 3-3 stalemate with the Spanish La Liga giants.

In an interview with the press after the game, coach Baumgart singled out Antwi-Adjei for praise and claimed he expects more from him in the coming season.

"For me it was important that he stayed on his feet," Steffen Baumgart praised this behavior, "that's what we expect and demand from our players."

"He simply has not had the rest."He was held again, but then rewarded," Baumgart on Antwi-Adjei.

He scored 10 goals and provided 3 assists in 31 Bundesliga 2 games last season.