Christopher Antwi-Adjei eyes comeback for Bochum against Cologne after recovering from minor injury

Ghanaian forward Christopher Antwi-Adjei is set to make a comeback for VfL Bochum in their upcoming match against FC Cologne this weekend.

He missed last weekend's game against Darmstadt 98 due to a minor muscular injury but has returned to training this week.

Bochum recorded their first win of the 2023-24 season after seeing off Darmstadt by beating them 2-1 at Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor.

The 29-year-old, who has yet to score or assist in eight Bundesliga appearances this season, is expected to be part of the matchday squad for the Koln clash.

Bochum will tackle Cologne in a round 11 fixture at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Saturday as they search for their first home win of the campaign.