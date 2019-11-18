Christopher Antwi-Adjei feels at home after joining Black Stars camp

German born Ghana winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei says he feels at home after joining the Black Stars team for the AFCON 2021 qualifiers.

The 25-year old Paderborn attacker was handed his maiden senior national team call up by coach Kwesi Appiah for the games against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Antwi-Adjei was impressed by the reception from his teammates and says he feels home in the West African nation.

“The team has welcomed me well since I joined them in camp and I am quiet impressed,” he told Ghanafa.org.

“There is great bonding and they make me feel at home,” he added.

The pacy winger could not feature in the game against South Africa due to his late arrival from his base in Germany.

However, Antwi-Adjei could make his international debut when the Black Stars face Sao Tome on Monday afternoon.

“Getting the call up is one dream, and playing is the ultimate. It will be a dream come true for me to wear the Ghana shirt,” he said.

“The game against South Africa was a good game and my mates did very well. Our focus now is to play very well again and get a good result in our next game. If I get the opportunity against São Tomé, I also will do my best to help the team achieve its goal."