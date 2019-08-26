Christopher Antwi-Adjei hopes SC Paderborn 07 will turn superlative performances into victories

SC Paderborn 07 winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei is hoping they can start turning their good performances into wins following their opening two defeats in the German Bundesliga.

The newly-promoted side are yet to pick a point from their opening two matches after losing to Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg.

Despite their poor start to life in the top-flight league, the Blue and Black lads have earned praises from pundits for their brave display in the two games.

But Antwi-Adjei — who lasted full throttle in both games — expressed his displeasure on how they have failed to make their impressive attacking display count in points and hopes they can turn it into wins in the subsequent matches.

"We play well and reap much praise," said the winger. "But we have no points ..."

"A few decisions may not have been in our favor, but we have to live with that," Antwi-Adjei, who preferred self-criticism, said: "It was not up to us to lose 1: 3.

"The defeat hurts extremely, we were mostly the better team." A multiple goal quite possible after Streli Mamba's early 1-0 would have set the course differently. "That annoys us all, but that's the way it is in football, not everyone goes in, but we work on that."

"In Leverkusen and against Freiburg, we have shown that we can keep up and offer the opponent paroli and even make the game We have scored enough chances in both games so I'm not worried. "

"We play best and we score points We need positive experiences." It was only two games, both were closely Now we're off sometime. "