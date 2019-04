Paderborn defender Christopher Antwi-Adjei says his teammates are brimming with confidence to secure Bundesliga promotion.

Last Saturday, they stole a 2-1 win at Holstein Kiel to remain in third place (playoff spot) with four matches to the end of the season.

The 25-year-old said: "We know what we have on it. We have a tremendous faith in ourselves. And it  paid off again today."

Antwi-Adjei has scored six goals in 27 appearances.