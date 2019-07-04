Christopher Antwi-Adjei scores brace as SC Paderborn thump VfB Salzkotten in pre-season friendly

Ghanaian youngster Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored twice for SC Paderborn 07 as they walloped German lower-tier side VfB Salzkotten 20-0 in a pre-season friendly match.

The Bundesliga 2 outfit proved too strong for their opponents in the first match of their pre-season training.

Having dominated the opening part of the game, Paderborn netted seven goals in the first half before coach Steffen Baumgart introduced Antwi-Adjei from the bench.

The 25-year-old registered his name on the scoresheet in the 52nd minute before adding another six minute later.

Paderborn went ahead to add more goals as they finished the game 20-0.

Antwi-Adjei scored 11 goals and tallied 4 assists in 35 appearances for the side last term.