Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored for Paderborn in the 4-2 defeat to Italian side Lazio in their final pre-season friendly.

The 25-year-old found the back of the net in the 67th minute after the newly promoted German Bundesliga had gone three-nil down.

Antwi-Adjei is expected to play a huge role for Paderborn when they open their top-flight against Bayer Leverkusen on 17 August, 2019

He scored ten goals in 31 appearances which helped them to finish second in the Bundesliga II.