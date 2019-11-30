Christopher Antwi-Adjei’s assist not enough as Paderborn 07 lost against RB Leipzig

Ghana forward Christopher Antwi-Adjei climbed off the bench to pick an assist for SC Paderborn 07 in their 3-2 loss against RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

Leipzig dominated the opening minutes of the encounter against Paderborn at their own backyard and deservedly shot into the lead through Patrick Schick, Marcel Sabitzer and Timo Werner in the 3rd, 4th and 26th minute respectively.

Paderborn coach S Baumgart introduced Christopher Adjei in the 60th minute as they went in search of redemption.

The substitution paid dividends as they grabbed a goal back through Streli Mamba in the 62nd minute.

Antwi-Adjei provided an assist for captain Klaus Gjasula to poke home in the 73rd minute to make the score line 3-2.

Paderborn fought hard to grab a point from the game but the visitors stood resolute to the test as they finished with a 3-2 victory.

Antwi-Adjei has registered one assist in 13 appearances for the side in the ongoing season.