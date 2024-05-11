Christopher Antwi-Adjei's VfL Bochum future hinges on Bundesliga survival

Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei's future with VfL Bochum hangs in the balance as the club battles to avoid relegation in the final two games of the Bundesliga season, according to a report by WAZ.

The 30-year-old, whose contract expires on June 30th, has opted to stay with Bochum after months of negotiations. However, his decision is contingent on the club maintaining its top-flight status.

Antwi-Adjei boasts a diverse career, having represented several clubs before joining VfL Bochum in May 2021. This season, he has been a regular feature in the Bundesliga, making 24 appearances and contributing with a goal and two assists.

Bochum's fate will be determined by their performances in the upcoming fixtures against Bayer Leverkusen on May 12th and Werder Bremen on May 18th. Should the club secure their place in the Bundesliga for next season, Antwi-Adjei is poised to extend his stay. However, failure to do so could see the winger explore new opportunities elsewhere.

The outcome of these crucial matches will shape Antwi-Adjei's future and the direction of VfL Bochum as they strive to maintain their status among Germany's elite football clubs.