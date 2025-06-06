Christopher Baah Bonsu confident of making next Black Stars squad after explosive debut

KRC Genk attacker Christopher Baah Bonsu is undoubtedly confident of making the next Black Stars squad following an impressive debut.

The talented winger produced a top-class performance at the recently concluded United Cup tournament, held at the United Kingdom last week.

Bonsu was a major threat on the flanks when the Black walloped Trinidad and Tobago to finish third at the four-nation tournament.

Goals from Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Fuseini, Lawrence Agyekum and Razak Simpson were enough for the West African giants to secure a resounding victory.

“I’m sure of making the next Black Stars squad but I won’t focus on that much. At the end of the day, I will be invited into the national team based on my performance. I have already make my debut so it up to me to double my effort to be able to get call up again” he told Angel FM in an interview.

The Black Stars will return to action in September for the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has returned to Ghana for the holidays after a long campaign in the Belgium Pro League.

Bonsu Baah scored three goals and delivered four assists in 38 matches for Genk in the just ended campaign.