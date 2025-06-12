Christopher Baah Bonsu praises Jordan Ayew's leadership skills

KRC Genk winger, Christopher Baah Bonsu, has commended Jordan Ayew's leadership skills after helping him to settle into the team.

Despite being named in the Black Stars' squad for the Matchday 5 and 6 games against Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March earlier this year, Bonsu Baah did not feature in any of the games.

However, in the just-concluded Unity Cup games in London, the promising winger dazzled with his skills in Black Stars' 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago to finish in third place.

Speaking to 3Sports, Baah Bonsu lauded Ayew’s guidance played a significant role in boosting his confidence.

“Before our game against Chad in Accra, I went to Jordan’s room to get a little advice on how I should play,” he said.

“He’s very friendly and a very good guy. They’re very good guys because they just opened up and expressed their feelings, making you feel like you’re part of the team, so you can enjoy the moment.”

Bonsu Baah’s admiration for Ayew and Thomas Partey was evident, saying, “I think Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew, because I really wanted to see them. Even in training, I was just staring at them and I was like, â€˜Wow, it’s a dream come true for me to play with them.'”

Bonsu Baah will hope to keep his place in the team when the Black Stars take on Chad and Mali in the Matchday 7 and 8 games of the qualifiers in September.