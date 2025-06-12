GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Christopher Bonsu Baah: Black Stars winger says every player dreams of playing at the World Cup

Published on: 12 June 2025
BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze of Nigeria and ChristopherBonsu-Baah of Ghana at Gtech Community Stadium on May 28, 2025 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Ghana's talented winger Christopher Bonsu Baah believes that playing at the World Cup is every player's dream.

The 20-year-old Genk forward has been making a name for himself with his impressive performances for the Black Stars, including a standout display at the recent Unity Cup in London.

Bonsu Baah remains confident in the Black Stars' ability to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. "We are 100% confident that we are going to qualify," he said, highlighting the significance of the achievement for Ghana.

He emphasised that qualifying for the World Cup would be a huge accomplishment not just for the team, but for the entire nation.

"For me, I think it's every player's dream to be part of the national team squad to the World Cup... Ghana qualifying to the World Cup is something big for the nation."

Bonsu Baah's focus now is on delivering for his club, Genk, and letting his performances speak for themselves.

