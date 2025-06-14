Christopher Bonsu Baah credits coaches and teammates for helping him adjust to life in Europe

Genk winger Christopher Bonsu Baah has paid tribute to the coaches and teammates who have helped him navigate the emotional and cultural challenges of settling in Europe as a young footballer.

The 20-year-old, who left Ghana to pursue his career abroad, admitted that being away from family at such a young age has not been easy. However, he praised the support system within his teams for easing the burden of living alone in a foreign country.

“I think it’s difficult over there [in Europe] to live alone without your family, you know, as a young player. To move to Europe alone and live alone without your family is quite difficult, but at the same time, you have family there,” Bonsu Baah told Joy Sports.

“The players over there, the coaches, everyone, they are your familyâ€¦ when you go to training, they are your family.”

Baah added that bonding with friends through casual meetups and conversations outside football has also helped him adapt to his new environment.

His move to Europe began with trials at elite clubs including Manchester United, Barcelona, and Borussia Dortmund before signing with Norwegian outfit Sarpsborg in March 2023.

After just 12 appearances, Belgian side Genk secured his signature amid interest from top-tier European teams.

He has since developed into one of Ghana’s most exciting prospects, recently earning his first senior international caps in matches against Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago.