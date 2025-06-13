Christopher Bonsu Baah credits youth coach and mum for saving his football career

Ghana international Christopher Bonsu Baah has revealed that his football journey might have ended in childhood if not for the firm intervention of his mother and youth coach, Sule, who stopped him from abandoning the game for dancing.

The 20-year-old Genk winger, now regarded as one of Ghana’s most promising prospects, disclosed that around the age of seven, he had shifted his focus from football to dancing and began sneaking out to pursue his newfound passion.

However, both his mother and coach took matters into their own hands to redirect his path.

“I was a dancer. I said I would not play football again. So I was just going out, sneaking out and dancing. So my mother also wanted me to play football,” he told Joy Sports.

“The two of them [my mother and my coach] teamed up and they were straight on me. They didn’t just give me the chance to go out.

“Even when I sneak out around 12 midnight, my coach would just come out and be chasing, looking for me and my mom too would be also chasing for me. So I think the two of them really helped me.”

Their insistence has proven pivotal. In 2023, Bonsu Baah made a surprise leap from Ghana’s lower leagues to Norwegian top-flight side Sarpsborg, and after just 12 games, joined Belgian giants Genk.