Christopher Bonsu Baah grateful to Jordan Ayew for support in Black Stars camp

Ghanaian winger Christopher Bonsu Baah has credited Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew for playing a key role in helping him settle into the senior national team setup.

Bonsu Baah, 20, joined the squad during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar but did not feature in either match. However, he left a strong impression in the Unity Cup, where he made his debut and delivered a promising performance.

Reflecting on his early days in the team, Bonsu Baah said Ayew’s guidance helped ease his nerves.

“Before our game against Chad in Accra, I went to Jordan’s room to get a little advice on how I should play,” he told 3Sports. “He’s very friendly and a very good guy. They just made me feel like I was part of the team, so I could enjoy the moment.”

The former Shooting Stars winger, now with Belgian side Genk, also expressed admiration for midfielder Thomas Partey, saying playing alongside the two senior players has been a dream come true.

“I really wanted to see them. Even in training, I was just staring at them and I was like, â€˜Wow, it’s a dream come true for me to play with them,’” he added.

Bonsu Baah scored three goals and provided four assists in the Belgian top flight last season and was named on the 2023 Golden Boy long list, a recognition of Europe's top young footballers.