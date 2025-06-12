Christopher Bonsu Baah: I wish I could play with Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian international Christopher Bonsu Baah has expressed his admiration for former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, revealing he would have loved to play alongside the iconic striker.

The 20-year-old made his debut for Ghana during the Unity Cup after joining the team earlier for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar. Though he didn’t feature in those matches, he left a strong impression with his performance in the friendly tournament.

Speaking to 3Sports, Bonsu Baah shared his desire to partner Gyan on the pitch.

“For me, I would say Asamoah Gyan,” he said when asked which Ghanaian great he would have wanted to play with. “Because we all love to play with him. His style of play, I can give him a lot of balls to score, and I can also get assists.”

Gyan remains Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals, and his influence continues to resonate with the new generation of Black Stars players.