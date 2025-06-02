Christopher Bonsu Baah 'looks forward' to next Black Stars assignment after impressive Unity Cup display

Black Stars newboy Christopher Bonsu Baah is eager to make more appearances for the senior national team after impressing in his first two games during the Unity Cup in London.

Bonsu Baah was one of the standout performers during the tournament, offering Black Stars coach Otto Addo more options in attack.

Despite failing to find the back of the net in the matches against Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago, Bonsu Baah was pivotal as Ghana finished the tournament in third place.

Following the end of the highly-patronised competition, the KRC Genk star took to social media to post: "Cracking tournament, massive thanks to everyone who laced up and gave it their all. Looking forward to the next one already."

The Black Stars will return to action in September for the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has returned to Ghana for the holidays after a long campaign in the Belgium Pro League.

Bonsu Baah scored three goals and delivered four assists in 38 matches for Genk in the just ended campaign.

