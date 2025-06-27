Christopher Bonsu Baah: Moving to Saudi Pro League is about progress in my career

Ghana winger Christopher Bonsu Baah says his imminent switch to the Saudi Pro League is primarily motivated by career development.

The 20-year-old is set to leave Belgian side Genk after the club agreed a deal with Saudi outfit Al Qadsiah.

Bonsu Baah is expected to sign a four-year contract with an option for an additional year, pending a successful medical in the coming days.

Speaking to Joy Sports before returning to Belgium to finalise the move, Bonsu Baah explained: “Moving to Saudi is not just about money or anything. It is about me progressing in my football career.”

The former Shooting Stars Academy product has seen a rapid rise over the past year, culminating in a debut appearance for Ghana’s senior national team in the recent Unity Cup in London.

He featured in friendly matches against Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago, earning positive reviews for his composure and creativity.

At club level, Bonsu Baah impressed during his time in Belgium with Genk, where he gained valuable experience in both domestic and European competitions.